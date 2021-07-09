In First, Russia, US Produce Joint Milestone Cross-Border Resolution - Nebenzia

Russia and the United States, for the first time, were able to introduce a joint resolution on Syria's cross-border assistance, and Moscow hopes this will become a turning point, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said following the UN Security Council vote on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russia and the United States, for the first time, were able to introduce a joint resolution on Syria's cross-border assistance, and Moscow hopes this will become a turning point, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said following the UN Security Council vote on Friday.

"We are satisfied that in spite of all the difficulties and problems, we managed to find an important point of convergence on such a complex issue as cross border mechanism to deliver humanitarian assistance in Syria," Nebenzia said after the resolution, sponsored by the United States, Russia, Norway and Ireland, was adopted unanimously.

"Today, we are witnessing a historic moment: for the first time, Russia and the United States not only managed to find an agreement but to present a joint text, which all our colleagues in the council supported. We expect that a similar kind of day would become a turning point not only for Syria but for the middle Eastern region as a whole," Nebenzia said.

The adopted resolution authorizes the extension through Bab al-Hawa crossing from Turkey for six months, with a possible extension for additional six months until July 10, 2022, if a report by the UN Secretary-General recommends doing so.

"We expect to have detailed information on the provision of humanitarian assistance through the cross-border mechanism, and in particular the mechanism of the UN on distribution on the ground locations and storage of the humanitarian assistance delivered," Nebenzia added.

The adoption comes just a day before the expiration of the mechanism's mandate on July 10. The United Nations had previously stressed the cross-border mechanism of humanitarian deliveries into northwestern Syria had no alternatives to supply aid to all people in need in the region.