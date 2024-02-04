In first, South Korean Navy chief visits US submarine base

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) In a first, the naval forces chief of South Korea visited a key naval submarine base in the US, and "stressed the need to strengthen ties against growing North Korean threats," the South Korean Navy said on Sunday.

Adm. Yang Yong-mo, chief of naval operations, on Friday toured the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia, a southeastern coastal installation home to key nuclear submarines, Seoul-based Yonhap news reported.

Yang is the first South Korean Navy chief to visit the base, which operates nuclear ballistic missile submarines (SSBN), a key US strategic asset.

He toured the docked Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alaska (SSBN-732) before meeting US Navy officials to discuss the combined exercises and ways to bolster collaboration in preventing "North Korea's nuclear and missile threats."

The two sides re-affirmed Washington's "firm" commitment to provide extended deterrence to South Korea "utilizing the full range of US defense capabilities, including nuclear."

On Thursday, Yang also met with his US counterpart, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, to discuss North Korea and maritime cooperation.