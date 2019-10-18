In first, spacewalk conducted by two women: NASA TV

The first ever spacewalk with an all-female team began Friday, footage broadcast by NASA showed

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 )

US astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir's mission to replace a power controller outside the International Space Station officially began at 1138 GMT.

"Christina, you may egress the airlock," spacecraft communicator Stephanie Wilson told the two.