In First, Spacewalk Conducted By Two Women: NASA TV

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

In first, spacewalk conducted by two women: NASA TV

The first ever spacewalk with an all-female team began Friday, footage broadcast by NASA showed

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The first ever spacewalk with an all-female team began Friday, footage broadcast by NASA showed.

US astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir's mission to replace a power controller outside the International Space Station officially began at 1138 GMT.

"Christina, you may egress the airlock," spacecraft communicator Stephanie Wilson told the two.

