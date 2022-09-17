UrduPoint.com

In Flooded Kryvyi Rih, Residents Defiant Against Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2022 | 11:12 PM

In flooded Kryvyi Rih, residents defiant against Russia

The basement of Ukrainian grandma Lyubov Adamenko is full of mud and sludge from the flood that hit her house after Russians blew up a nearby dam

Kryvyi Rig, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The basement of Ukrainian grandma Lyubov Adamenko is full of mud and sludge from the flood that hit her house after Russians blew up a nearby dam.

But the babushka (grandma) from Kryvyi Rih, southern Ukraine, is not defeated, quite the opposite.

"I found all my jams" she says, almost smiling.

Some jars are still floating around upside down, others are missing, but this is still a win for the robust babushka with thin red-painted lips.

She tells AFP how, every summer, she preserves fruits and vegetables ahead of the winter.

Her grandparents, who built her little house with a vegetable garden, used to do the same.

Jarred and pickled food are a staple in post-soviet countries, where people have kept the tradition of preserving food to prevent potential winter hardships.

Lyubov was born during the USSR era, and she will celebrate her seventieth birthday next week.

But Russian soldiers behaving "worse than pigs" have already ruined her birthday party, Lyubov says.

On Wednesday, they blew up the Karachun hydraulic dam around 10 kilometres (six miles) from her family home.

The dam was built under Stalin in the 1930s, when Ukraine and Russia were part of the same federation.

"I used to play near it when I was a child," Lyubov says.

- 'A war against civilians' - After the dam was blown up, the Inhulets river surged and burst its banks.

The waters poured downstream and flooded more than a hundred homes, according to local authorities.

On Friday, some streets of Kryvyi Rih -- President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown -- were still covered in mud.

Russia's "terrorist state keeps waging a war against civilians" Zelensky said, "all the occupiers can do is to sow panic, create an emergency situation, and try to leave people without light, heat, water, and food." A few days earlier Ukrainian authorities accused Russia of striking strategic infrastructure, which led to massive power cuts in several regions.

42-year-old worker Svytlana Shpuk, standing in the streets in rubber boots, says her house was among those damaged in the floods.

She says Russians "got angry because our army is pushing them back with their counter-offensive" that claimed huge gains in the northeast, and more moderate progress in the south.

This flood "is not a natural disaster, it's their war. They just decided to flood us, the people" Svytlana sighs.

Kyiv-based analyst Sergiy Zgurets tells AFP that destroying the dam "was an attempt to raise the water level in the Inhulets River in order to damage the pontoon bridges installed by the Ukrainian military in the south." - Targeting the morale - The Institute for the Study of War also deemed the river to be an "important geographical feature for the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive" as Ukrainian troops are trying to progress along the river.

Water has been a "key tool" in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia for a while, an analyst at the British Janes research centre says.

Following the annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014, Kyiv built a dam to cut off water from the Russian-occupied territory.

The dam was destroyed by Russia in the first days of the invasion, according to the analyst.

Ukrainian sources also opened a dam near Irpin end February, flooding the town of Demydyv, to slow down Russian troops.

Russia hopes to "suppress the resistance of the Ukrainian population," to "affect the morale and potentially foment unrest" from the population by cutting access to water or electricity, the Janes analyst says.

But, in Kryvyi Rih, that plan does not seem to be very successful.

Babushka Lyubov Adamenko, a yowling kitten over her shoulder, wishes the Russian army "the same fate as the admiral ship", the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, that was sunk in mid-April.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Electricity Ukraine Flood Water Russia Dam Progress Same Turkish Lira February Family All From

Recent Stories

Biden Heads to London for Queen Elizabeth's Funera ..

Biden Heads to London for Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

19 seconds ago
 Chehlum procession culminates at Husainian Iranian ..

Chehlum procession culminates at Husainian Iranian Imambargah

54 seconds ago
 Chehlum procession held

Chehlum procession held

55 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab express concern over increas ..

Chief Minister Punjab express concern over increasing narcotics use in education ..

3 minutes ago
 CM Sindh inspects progress, issues

CM Sindh inspects progress, issues

3 minutes ago
 Chehlum, Urs concluded peacefully

Chehlum, Urs concluded peacefully

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.