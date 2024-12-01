In-form Chelsea 'not Ready' For Title Challenge: Maresca
Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 11:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Enzo Maresca insisted Chelsea are not ready for a Premier League title challenge despite climbing to third place with an impressive 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.
Maresca's side are level on points with second-placed Arsenal as they eye a potential charge towards leaders Liverpool.
Goals from Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez Cole Palmer killed off struggling Villa at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to six games.
But Maresca, in his first season in charge after arriving from Leicester to replace Mauricio Pochettino, believes his young team need more experience before they can think about competing with Liverpool, who hold a nine-point lead at the top.
"We are not ready to compete with Liverpool, Arsenal and (Manchester) City, for many reasons," Maresca said.
"Just because we won today I'm not going to change my idea. We're not ready for that. But the good thing is we are improving and hopefully very soon we can be there."
Chelsea fans hailed their comprehensive dismissal of Villa as one of the most complete performances by their team since Todd Boehly's Clearlake Capital consortium bought the club in 2022.
Maresca was less effusive as the Italian pointed out the areas that his team need to continue to improve.
"We need to improve many things, we can attack better, defend better," he said.
"You have to live moments to get better. This kind of players, some of them in their experience have played only one final, the Carabao Cup final (in February).
"It's been the most important game they've played. You need to live moments to get better when we start to get these moments, we'll get better and we can compete.
"Arsenal, Liverpool, (Manchester) City players have all lived finals and competed for titles. We're going to be there soon but it's the reason we are still far and not ready to compete."
Villa boss Unai Emery, whose 12th-placed side are now winless in eight games in all competitions, reflected on the difficulties of juggling Champions League football with domestic duties.
"We know this year is going to be more difficult," he said. "Because some teams are feeling strong like Chelsea. We will try again to recover our confidence in what we are doing and trying to understand why the year is becoming more difficult.
"We built last year so fast. We're enjoying it now playing in Europe, but the league is the most important competition and we have to try to come back."
