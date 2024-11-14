Open Menu

'In-form Leader' Fickou Starts For France Against New Zealand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM

'In-form leader' Fickou starts for France against New Zealand

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) France head coach Fabien Galthie said on Thursday Gael Fickou was "a leader" as the experienced centre was named among four changes for this weekend's November international with New Zealand.

He is joined in the starting lineup for Saturday's game in Paris by full-back Romain Buros on his debut, winger Gabin Villiere and flanker Paul Boudehent.

Fickou, 30, combines with Yoram Moefana after replacing Emilien Gailleton, who is among the replacements, having been used off the bench himself in last weekend's November campaign-opening win over Japan.

"He's a leader. There are no caps given away for free as presents," Galthie told reporters.

"After three weeks of preparation, he's in form. It allows us to be able to name a very balanced pair of centres," he added.

Test novice Buros is in for the dropped Leo Barre, Villiere comes in for Theo Attissogbe who has a knee issue and Boudehent takes the place of the injured Francois Cros.

The 27-year-old Buros has been a consistent performer for Bordeaux-Begles since joining them in 2018 and has scored four tries in eight games this season.

"He has confidence and certitude in his game, that he shows with his club and has done sone with us for three weeks of training," Galthie said.

Related Topics

Injured France Leo Paris Japan November 2018 Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

17 minutes ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

3 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

3 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

4 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

7 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

17 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

17 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

17 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

17 hours ago

More Stories From World