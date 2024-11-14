'In-form leader' Fickou starts for France against New Zealand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) France head coach Fabien Galthie said on Thursday Gael Fickou was "a leader" as the experienced centre was named among four changes for this weekend's November international with New Zealand.

He is joined in the starting lineup for Saturday's game in Paris by full-back Romain Buros on his debut, winger Gabin Villiere and flanker Paul Boudehent.

Fickou, 30, combines with Yoram Moefana after replacing Emilien Gailleton, who is among the replacements, having been used off the bench himself in last weekend's November campaign-opening win over Japan.

"He's a leader. There are no caps given away for free as presents," Galthie told reporters.

"After three weeks of preparation, he's in form. It allows us to be able to name a very balanced pair of centres," he added.

Test novice Buros is in for the dropped Leo Barre, Villiere comes in for Theo Attissogbe who has a knee issue and Boudehent takes the place of the injured Francois Cros.

The 27-year-old Buros has been a consistent performer for Bordeaux-Begles since joining them in 2018 and has scored four tries in eight games this season.

"He has confidence and certitude in his game, that he shows with his club and has done sone with us for three weeks of training," Galthie said.