UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In From The Cold: Mr Stop Brexit Runs For Parliament

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 04:46 PM

In from the cold: Mr Stop Brexit runs for parliament

After more than two years spent protesting outside parliament with his EU flags and shouts of "Stop Brexit", Steve Bray is hoping to take a seat inside by standing for election

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :After more than two years spent protesting outside parliament with his EU flags and shouts of "Stop Brexit", Steve Bray is hoping to take a seat inside by standing for election.

With his blue top hat with a gold band styled on the European Union flag, Bray is a regular fixture in Westminster and gained a national following by repeatedly gate-crashing live tv interviews.

He will now contest the Welsh seat of Cynon Valley, near his home town of Port Talbot, for the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat party on December 12.

The seat is a stronghold of the main opposition Labour party, and at the election two years ago, the Lib Dems won just 585 votes.

The area also voted by a majority for Brexit in the 2016 EU referendum.

But Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson denied he was a joke candidate, insisting: "He is a passionate campaigner.

"He has been well-known within the Remain cause more widely and I am sure he will bring that energy to the campaign here in Wales." The Lib Dems, who go into the election defending 20 out of the 650 seats up for grabs, want to withdraw Britain's notification to leave the EU.

It is a radical position at odds with Labour's promise of a second referendum and Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson's vow to get Britain out of the EU as soon as possible.

Bray admits he has previously voted for Labour, the Lib Dems and the Conservatives, but said he was won over by Swinson's pledge on Brexit.

He has been campaigning outside parliament since September 2017.

In an interview with AFP last year, he said he stayed in a London flat provided by supporters that he shared with a lookalike of Johnson.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament European Union London Wales Brexit September December 2017 2016 Gold TV Top Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Dar Al-Arkan of Saudi Arabia lists US$600 million ..

6 minutes ago

Mozambique economy set to bounce back in 2020: IMF ..

8 minutes ago

Fujairah light distillates stocks drop to 14-month ..

36 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan expresses concern over the conversion ..

40 minutes ago

Rupee gains 04 Paisa against dollar

8 minutes ago

IT Minister visits U Microfinance Bank Ltd headqua ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.