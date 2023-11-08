Open Menu

'In Front Of Death': Bangladesh's Deadliest Executioner

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 11:30 AM

'In front of death': Bangladesh's deadliest executioner

Keraniganj, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) When he first went to prison, Shahjahan Bouya was accused of killing only one man. By the time he was released decades later, he had put dozens more to death as Bangladesh's most prolific hangman ever.

Each execution was rewarded with a special meal including beef, chicken and scented pilau rice, and a reduction of several months in his 42-year sentence for murder until he was finally released this year.

"Some die and some feast," Bouya told AFP, a strong-looking 70-year-old sporting a thick moustache. "That's the picture of prison."

Bangladesh ranks third in the world for death sentences passed according to rights group Amnesty International, and assigns convicts to carry out the hangings.

A well-read Marxist revolutionary, in the 1970s Bouya joined the outlawed Sarbahar rebels trying to topple a government they saw as puppets of neighbouring India.

He was convicted for the 1979 death of a truck driver in crossfire with police.

In custody during his trial -- a glacial 12-year process -- he noticed the "first class" treatment afforded to executioners, watching one being massaged by four other inmates.

"A hangman has so much power," he said to himself, and volunteered his services.

His first hanging, in the late 1980s as an executioner's assistant, is seared into his memory, when the condemned prisoner calmly recited the Islamic declaration of faith, the Kalima.

"He only uttered the Kalima," he said. "He wasn't crying."

Related Topics

India Murder World Police Bangladesh Prisoner Amnesty International Driver Kalima Man Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts p ..

Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts people-to-people contacts: Sola ..

12 hours ago
 SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadsh ..

SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadshow in UAE

12 hours ago
 'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwel ..

'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwell

12 hours ago
 Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia brea ..

Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia break Afghanistan hearts

12 hours ago
Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blam ..

Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blamed

12 hours ago
 MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: D ..

MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: Dr Sattar

12 hours ago
 Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

12 hours ago
 Gazans raise white flags to flee Israeli onslaught ..

Gazans raise white flags to flee Israeli onslaught on foot

12 hours ago
 Attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at h ..

Attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at heart of basic military trainin ..

12 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell's epic World Cup innings: Who said w ..

Glenn Maxwell's epic World Cup innings: Who said what

12 hours ago

More Stories From World