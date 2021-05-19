UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Gaza, Fear Of Israeli Bombs Outweigh Covid Risk

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:46 PM

In Gaza, fear of Israeli bombs outweigh Covid risk

Like thousands of others in Gaza, Umm Jihad Ghabayin fled home with her children from Israeli bombardment without taking any essentials -- let alone a facemask against the raging Covid-19 pandemic

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Like thousands of others in Gaza, Umm Jihad Ghabayin fled home with her children from Israeli bombardment without taking any essentials -- let alone a facemask against the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

In response to rocket fire from Gaza, Israeli strikes have pounded the crowded Palestinian enclave since May 10, killing at least 219 people, according to Gaza's health ministry.

As entire tower blocks tumble, reduced to smoking rubble by bombs, the immediate danger of devastating air strikes has replaced for Gazans the less obvious -- but still deadly -- risk of Covid-19.

"Of course I'm afraid of catching coronavirus, but it will be easier (to cope with) than Israeli missiles," mother-of-six Ghabayin said.

"Missiles kill us," one of her children added, aged eight, his feet covered in dust.

Israeli air strikes have obliterated key infrastructure including water and electricity in Gaza, an impoverished and densely packed enclave home to some two million Palestinians.

After fleeing her home, Ghabayin has found shelter at a UN-supported school where she feels safer from strikes -- but acknowledges the risk of transmission of Covid-19 is high.

"Since we arrived on Friday, we haven't showered once," 34-year-old Ghabayin told AFP. "The water is cut off for hours, and there is a total lack of hygiene".

Related Topics

Fire Electricity Jihad Water Gaza May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei highlights importance of drafti ..

32 minutes ago

Palms Sports signs AED7 million contract to train ..

33 minutes ago

Amnesty decries abuses in Swiss asylum centres

2 minutes ago

Couple killed, three injured in two separate incid ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmiri leaders pay tributes to Mirvaiz Farooq, A ..

2 minutes ago

French police demand greater protection after offi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.