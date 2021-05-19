In Gaza, fear of Israeli bombs outweigh Covid risk

Like thousands of others in Gaza, Umm Jihad Ghabayin fled home with her children from Israeli bombardment without taking any essentials -- let alone a facemask against the raging Covid-19 pandemic

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Like thousands of others in Gaza, Umm Jihad Ghabayin fled home with her children from Israeli bombardment without taking any essentials -- let alone a facemask against the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

In response to rocket fire from Gaza, Israeli strikes have pounded the crowded Palestinian enclave since May 10, killing at least 219 people, according to Gaza's health ministry.

As entire tower blocks tumble, reduced to smoking rubble by bombs, the immediate danger of devastating air strikes has replaced for Gazans the less obvious -- but still deadly -- risk of Covid-19.

"Of course I'm afraid of catching coronavirus, but it will be easier (to cope with) than Israeli missiles," mother-of-six Ghabayin said.

"Missiles kill us," one of her children added, aged eight, his feet covered in dust.

Israeli air strikes have obliterated key infrastructure including water and electricity in Gaza, an impoverished and densely packed enclave home to some two million Palestinians.

After fleeing her home, Ghabayin has found shelter at a UN-supported school where she feels safer from strikes -- but acknowledges the risk of transmission of Covid-19 is high.

"Since we arrived on Friday, we haven't showered once," 34-year-old Ghabayin told AFP. "The water is cut off for hours, and there is a total lack of hygiene".