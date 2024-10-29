Open Menu

In His Final Sprint, Trump Refuses To Bow To The Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM

In his final sprint, Trump refuses to bow to the center

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) With just days left in his duel against Kamala Harris, in what could be one of the closest elections in US history, Donald Trump has made no attempt to appeal to moderates, instead doubling down on his provocations, fiery diatribes and often profane insults.

Some see the strategy as a smart way to appeal to disaffected young men. But others say it may be ineffective, particularly as Trump's Democratic rival Kamala Harris has gone out of her way to appeal to Republican moderates.

The vice president has been campaigning alongside Liz Cheney, a famously conservative former Republican congresswoman, while promising to be a president "for all Americans."

Harris has also abandoned several of her former positions -- on topics ranging from climate to gun control -- to avoid being seen as overly progressive ahead of an election that could be decided by a few thousand votes.

But Trump? Quite the opposite.

As he holds final rallies in a gruelling schedule taking him from central New York to the southern state of Georgia, the Republican has dialed up, not toned down, his rhetoric.

Migrants? They are "terrorists, assassins" who are "poisoning the blood of our country."

And Harris? He calls her a "stupid" person who should have to pass a cognitive test; or more crudely, "a shit vice president."

Nor has he spared his vitriol when it comes to the numerous Republicans from his first administration who are now sharply critical, from former vice president Mike Pence to former chief of staff John Kelly, who said Trump fits the definition of "a fascist."

Trump has even lashed out at whole groups of voters -- including Blacks, Latinos and Jews -- who might be tempted to vote for Harris, saying, they "got to have (their) head examined."

But Julian Zelizer, a Princeton University political scientist, sees Trump's aggressive rhetoric as part of a deliberate campaign strategy.

Enjoying a notoriety that far outshines his Democratic rival, Trump's "strategy is always that the party will unite around him, the anti-Trump defectors will be limited in number, and trying to appeal to the center is meaningless," Zelizer told AFP.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump Young New York Georgia May Jew All From Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

2 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

12 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

12 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

12 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

12 hours ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

12 hours ago
Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

12 hours ago
 PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its ..

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

12 hours ago
 CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

12 hours ago
 Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

12 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

12 hours ago
 Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World