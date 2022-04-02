UrduPoint.com

In His Ramazan Message, UN Chief Calls For Working Hand-in-hand For All Peoples' Safety, Dignity

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2022 | 12:35 AM

In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working hand-in-hand for all peoples' safety, dignity

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his message for the holy month of Ramazan, says his thoughts are with everyone facing conflict, displacement and fear, and calls for working jointly for the safety, dignity and prosperity of all women and men

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his message for the holy month of Ramazan, says his thoughts are with everyone facing conflict, displacement and fear, and calls for working jointly for the safety, dignity and prosperity of all women and men.

"I send my warmest wishes as millions of Muslims around the world begin the holy month of Ramazan," he said in the message read out by his deputy spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq at the regular noon briefing on Friday.

"This is a period of compassion and empathy; a time for reflection and learning; an opportunity to come together and uplift each other," the UN chief said.

"As (UN) High Commissioner for Refugees, I began a practice that I proudly pursued as Secretary-General. Every Ramazan, I had the honour of visiting Muslim countries, fasting in solidarity and breaking bread with people.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic made that impossible, but I am happy to resume this tradition this year," Guterres said.

Spokesman Farhan Haq said an announcement about his travels plans would be made soon.

The UN chief added, "In these times of tragedy and suffering, my thoughts and heart are with everyone facing conflict, displacement and fear.

"The Holy Quran teaches us that God created nations and tribes 'so that we might know one another'.

"In this holy month and every day, let us take inspiration by working hand in hand for the safety, dignity and prosperity of all women and men.

"Let us learn from each other and, together, build a peaceful world. Ramazan Kareem."

Related Topics

World United Nations Women God Muslim All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizi ..

Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizing Humanitarian Corridors - Re ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, ..

Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, economy & cooperation: Dr Moe ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan working with developed nations to strengt ..

Pakistan working with developed nations to strengthen cooperation for economic s ..

2 hours ago
 PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry ..

PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

2 hours ago
 S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Cre ..

S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Credit to Rosneft - Treasury

2 hours ago
 Chinese President Urges EU Against Weaponizing Wor ..

Chinese President Urges EU Against Weaponizing World Economy

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.