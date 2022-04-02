UrduPoint.com

In His Ramazan Message, UN Chief Calls For Working Hand-in-hand For All Peoples' Safety, Dignity

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 12:47 PM

In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working hand-in-hand for all peoples' safety, dignity

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his message for the holy month of Ramazan, says his thoughts are with everyone facing conflict, displacement and fear, and calls for working jointly for the safety, dignity and prosperity of all women and men

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his message for the holy month of Ramazan, says his thoughts are with everyone facing conflict, displacement and fear, and calls for working jointly for the safety, dignity and prosperity of all women and men.

"I send my warmest wishes as millions of Muslims around the world begin the holy month of Ramazan," he said in the message readout by his deputy spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq at the regular noon briefing on Friday.

"This is a period of compassion and empathy; a time for reflection and learning; an opportunity to come together and uplift each other," the UN chief said.

"As (UN) High Commissioner for Refugees, I began a practice that I proudly pursued as Secretary-General. Every Ramadan, I had the honour of visiting Muslim countries, fasting in solidarity and breaking bread with people.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic made that impossible, but I am happy to resume this tradition this year," Guterres said.

Spokesman Farhan Haq said an announcement about his travels plans would be made soon.

The UN chief added, "In these times of tragedy and suffering, my thoughts and heart are with everyone facing conflict, displacement and fear.

"The Holy Qur'an teaches us that God Almighty created nations and tribes 'so that we might know one another'.

"In this holy month and every day, let us take inspiration by working hand in hand for the safety, dignity and prosperity of all women and men.

"Let us learn from each other and, together, build a peaceful world. Ramadan Kareem."

Related Topics

World United Nations Women God Muslim All From Refugee Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

UVAS holds 7th National workshop on ‘Reproductiv ..

UVAS holds 7th National workshop on ‘Reproductive Ultrasonography in Domestic ..

20 minutes ago
 PA sessions begin today

PA sessions begin today

36 minutes ago
 FEATURE - Shanghai Resident Shares Concerns Over R ..

FEATURE - Shanghai Resident Shares Concerns Over Return to Life Under COVID-19 L ..

34 minutes ago
 Russia's Gazprom Pumping Natural Gas to Europe Via ..

Russia's Gazprom Pumping Natural Gas to Europe Via Ukraine as Requested

34 minutes ago
 Russian Space Agency Analyzing Options for ISS Coo ..

Russian Space Agency Analyzing Options for ISS Cooperation With Western Partners ..

57 minutes ago
 Hands-on trainings on ‘Cheese making and Interve ..

Hands-on trainings on ‘Cheese making and Intervention in Consumer Awareness’ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.