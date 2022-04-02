In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working hand-in-hand for all peoples' safety, dignity

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his message for the holy month of Ramazan, says his thoughts are with everyone facing conflict, displacement and fear, and calls for working jointly for the safety, dignity and prosperity of all women and men

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his message for the holy month of Ramazan, says his thoughts are with everyone facing conflict, displacement and fear, and calls for working jointly for the safety, dignity and prosperity of all women and men.

"I send my warmest wishes as millions of Muslims around the world begin the holy month of Ramazan," he said in the message readout by his deputy spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq at the regular noon briefing on Friday.

"This is a period of compassion and empathy; a time for reflection and learning; an opportunity to come together and uplift each other," the UN chief said.

"As (UN) High Commissioner for Refugees, I began a practice that I proudly pursued as Secretary-General. Every Ramadan, I had the honour of visiting Muslim countries, fasting in solidarity and breaking bread with people.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic made that impossible, but I am happy to resume this tradition this year," Guterres said.

Spokesman Farhan Haq said an announcement about his travels plans would be made soon.

The UN chief added, "In these times of tragedy and suffering, my thoughts and heart are with everyone facing conflict, displacement and fear.

"The Holy Qur'an teaches us that God Almighty created nations and tribes 'so that we might know one another'.

"In this holy month and every day, let us take inspiration by working hand in hand for the safety, dignity and prosperity of all women and men.

"Let us learn from each other and, together, build a peaceful world. Ramadan Kareem."