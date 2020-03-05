UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In-home Dance Lessons Popular Among Chinese Women Amid Epidemic: Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:38 AM

In-home dance lessons popular among Chinese women amid epidemic: survey

Over 40 percent of Chinese women have attended dance courses like Zumba and ballet offered by online platforms as they are encouraged to stay at home to contain the COVID-19 spread, according to a survey by China Women's News and fitness app "Keep

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Over 40 percent of Chinese women have attended dance courses like Zumba and ballet offered by online platforms as they are encouraged to stay at home to contain the COVID-19 spread, according to a survey by China Women's news and fitness app "Keep." The survey, conducted among millions of "Keep" users, finds more than 60 percent of active users are female, the number of whom have increased significantly since the epidemic outbreak, especially in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and Sichuan Province.

Of those surveyed, most women exercise from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., taking in-home fitness courses including leg training, abdominal muscle building, body stretching and aerobics. Some of them have joined online exercises instructed by Chinese celebrities.

According to the survey, women have maintained growing enthusiasm for spending on fitness products, with Yoga mats, elastic resistance belts and ready-to-eat chicken breasts becoming hot sales among female consumers.

Related Topics

China Chongqing Women From Million

Recent Stories

Former UN chief Perez de Cuellar passes away, aged ..

3 minutes ago

Nuclear power unit with China-developed reactor de ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei rallies more than 1% on US gains

3 minutes ago

74 martyred, 943 injured during 7-month siege in I ..

3 minutes ago

Death toll from Coronavirus in Italy rises to 107

19 seconds ago

Mother, son killed in accident in Multan

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.