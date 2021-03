Pope Francis said during an interfaith service in southern Iraq on Saturday that freedom of conscious and religion were "fundamental rights" that should be recognised everywhere

Iraq is a Muslim-majority country whose Christian population has shrunk in the past two decades to just one percent of its 40 million people, with minorities still complaining of persecution and ostracisation.