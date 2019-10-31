UrduPoint.com
In Iraq Protests, Counting The Dead Is A Dangerous Job

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 03:52 PM

In Iraq protests, counting the dead is a dangerous job

One protester killed. Then five. Suddenly, more than 40. As Iraq's anti-government demonstrations turned bloody, a network of rights defenders and medics began documenting deaths to fill a gag order on casualty numbers

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :One protester killed. Then five. Suddenly, more than 40. As Iraq's anti-government demonstrations turned bloody, a network of rights defenders and medics began documenting deaths to fill a gag order on casualty numbers.

Remarkably, the watchdog at the heart of the effort is itself a government entity: the Iraqi Human Rights Commission, created in 2012 but now facing its most important -- and politically sensitive -- mission yet.

When protests erupted on October 1, the first casualty report of one protester shot dead and 200 more wounded in the capital was released by thehealth ministry.

