Aachen, Germany, Sept 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged Germans to give her conservative would-be successor Armin Laschet the vote to "shape Germany's future", in a last-ditch push 24 hours before general elections.

"It is about your future, the future of your children and the future of your parents," she said, praising Laschet as a "bridge-builder who will get people on board" in shaping Germany.