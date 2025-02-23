Open Menu

In Message, Pope Says 'confidently' Continuing Treatment

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Pope Francis expressed confidence in his treatment Sunday in a message published in place of his weekly Angelus prayer, as the 88-year-old spent a tenth day in hospital.

Vatican sources said the text was written in the past few days -- likely before the pontiff suffered a respiratory attack on Saturday, after which the Holy See warned his condition "continues to be critical".

"I am confidently continuing my hospitalisation at the Gemelli Hospital, carrying on with the necessary treatment -- and rest is also part of the therapy!" the pontiff wrote in the statement.

He thanked the doctors and health workers at the hospital, where he was admitted on February 14 with bronchitis, which developed into double pneumonia.

Vatican sources said Sunday he was still receiving oxygen through a tube tucked into his nose.

"In recent days I have received many messages of affection, and I have been particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children," the pope added.

