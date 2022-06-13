In Milan, Ukrainian designers show off their cultural heritage

With their country mired in conflict, designers from Ukraine were keen to show their works on the sidelines of Milan's furniture fair, seeking to defend and promote their cultural heritage

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :With their country mired in conflict, designers from Ukraine were keen to show their works on the sidelines of Milan's furniture fair, seeking to defend and promote their cultural heritage.

"It's not a war between Ukraine and Russia, it concerns the whole world", said designer Victoria Yakusha, 39.

Her exhibition "Chornozem" ("Black soil") presented on the premises of the T12-Lab cultural association, has been one of the highlights of the off-schedule shows in Milan.

Black, the colour of the dark soil of Ukraine, is omnipresent in her collection of contemporary, minimalist furniture.

"Our strength is in our connection to our Earth. We can't speak with any other colour now", Yakusha told AFP in a telephone interview from Brussels, where she has been living for the past two years.