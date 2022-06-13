UrduPoint.com

In Milan, Ukrainian Designers Show Off Their Cultural Heritage

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2022 | 08:57 PM

In Milan, Ukrainian designers show off their cultural heritage

With their country mired in conflict, designers from Ukraine were keen to show their works on the sidelines of Milan's furniture fair, seeking to defend and promote their cultural heritage

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :With their country mired in conflict, designers from Ukraine were keen to show their works on the sidelines of Milan's furniture fair, seeking to defend and promote their cultural heritage.

"It's not a war between Ukraine and Russia, it concerns the whole world", said designer Victoria Yakusha, 39.

Her exhibition "Chornozem" ("Black soil") presented on the premises of the T12-Lab cultural association, has been one of the highlights of the off-schedule shows in Milan.

Black, the colour of the dark soil of Ukraine, is omnipresent in her collection of contemporary, minimalist furniture.

"Our strength is in our connection to our Earth. We can't speak with any other colour now", Yakusha told AFP in a telephone interview from Brussels, where she has been living for the past two years.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Victoria Brussels Milan From

Recent Stories

DC reviews arrangements for LG elections

DC reviews arrangements for LG elections

5 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt holds tractors balloting to farme ..

Balochistan govt holds tractors balloting to farmers

7 seconds ago
 Administrator South distributes Health Cards among ..

Administrator South distributes Health Cards among 3500 employees

8 seconds ago
 Iraq swept by tenth sandstorm in weeks

Iraq swept by tenth sandstorm in weeks

8 minutes ago
 6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball tourney from June 2 ..

6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball tourney from June 20

8 minutes ago
 Two die in factory fire

Two die in factory fire

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.