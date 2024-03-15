In Moscow, Voters Back Putin Hoping For Ukraine Victory
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Russian pensioner Natan was standing outside a polling station in bright winter sunshine in Moscow after casting a ballot for President Vladimir Putin, running virtually unopposed for a fifth term in the Kremlin.
While nobody doubts the result, Russians have been called to vote in a show of support for their longtime leader, more than two years after he launched his assault on Ukraine.
Natan, a firm Putin supporter like many older Russians, hoped that fighting would end and that "there is stability in the country".
Putin came to power on the last day of 1999 and another term in the Kremlin would end in 2030.
"We see our president at work, we support him in his actions," said Natan, a 72-year-old former construction worker.
"Stability" was the key word among those who came to vote as soon as polls opened in Moscow school n.1,500.
The vote is taking place over three days, expected to easily hand Putin another win.
If he completes another term until 2030, he would have stayed in power longer than any Russian leader since Catherine the Great in the 18th century.
Valentin, another pensioner, voted in the same school.
"He's the best president we've had since the (Second World) war. It's our president. Putin," the 77-year-old former sailor said.
Valentin blamed the West for the current conflict in Ukraine, saying that Europe wants to "wage war all the time" and accusing it of "organising provocations" against Russia.
Russia has lived under massive Western sanctions for two years.
The Kremlin says society is fully behind the Ukraine offensive, orchestrating a huge crackdown on dissent.
"The fifth column wants to make our lives difficult," Valentin said, using a term with Soviet-era connotations that refers to traitors.
Putin and Russian officials have regularly branded Russians against the Ukraine campaign as traitors.
In March 2022, Putin said Russians would identify traitors and "spit them out like a fly".
Recent Stories
Health Minister briefed on Vector Control Program in KP
Delegation of Beef, Mutton Association calls on Hamza Shafqat
Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad technocrat seat
161 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region
US voices concern over India's citizenship law; UN calls it 'fundamentally discr ..
Ramazan intra academy girls and boys hockey league begins
DSP gunned down in Sibi
21 migrants including five children dead in Aegean: Turkey
ADB delegation calls on KP CM, discusses mutual cooperation
Whale of a tail: Scientists track unique humpback 'fingerprint'
PSL 2024 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, W ..
Fines changes on open hotels 63 thousand.A.C Ratodero
More Stories From World
-
US voices concern over India's citizenship law; UN calls it 'fundamentally discriminatory15 minutes ago
-
21 migrants including five children dead in Aegean: Turkey14 minutes ago
-
Whale of a tail: Scientists track unique humpback 'fingerprint'14 minutes ago
-
Despair as Lagos neighbourhood razed for planned highway1 hour ago
-
Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom for 8 bn euros1 hour ago
-
Russia arrests alleged pro-Ukrainian plotters1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 2nd ODI scores1 hour ago
-
21 migrants including five children dead in Aegean: Turkey1 hour ago
-
Scholz and Macron meet in Berlin to mend Ukraine rift2 hours ago
-
FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan2 hours ago
-
At least 16 migrants dead in Aegean: Turkish state media2 hours ago
-
UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw2 hours ago