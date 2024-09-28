Open Menu

In New Toll, Lebanon Says 6 Dead, 91 Wounded In Israeli Strikes On South Beirut

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 11:40 AM

In new toll, Lebanon says 6 dead, 91 wounded in Israeli strikes on south Beirut

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Lebanon's health ministry said early Saturday that Israeli air strikes in Beirut's densely populated southern suburbs killed six people and wounded 91, adding the toll was provisional.

The strikes Friday "on Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs led to the death... of six people and the wounding of 91", a ministry statement said, raising an earlier toll of two dead and 76 wounded.

"Rubble is still being removed" from the site, it added.

Hezbollah's Al-Manar television said late Friday that the amount of rubble was hampering efforts to find survivors.

The Israeli military said it "carried out a precise strike on the central headquarters" of Hezbollah, which it said was "located under residential buildings in the heart of Dahiyeh", referring to Beirut's southern suburbs.

Al-Manar said seven residential buildings were destroyed in the targeted area, while Hezbollah cordoned off the site and told journalists to move away.

Related Topics

Dead Beirut Lebanon SITE TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

13 hours ago
 UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

15 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

16 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

16 hours ago
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

16 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

17 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

17 hours ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

18 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

18 hours ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

18 hours ago

More Stories From World