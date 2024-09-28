In new toll, Lebanon says 6 dead, 91 wounded in Israeli strikes on south Beirut

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Lebanon's health ministry said early Saturday that Israeli air strikes in Beirut's densely populated southern suburbs killed six people and wounded 91, adding the toll was provisional.

The strikes Friday "on Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs led to the death... of six people and the wounding of 91", a ministry statement said, raising an earlier toll of two dead and 76 wounded.

"Rubble is still being removed" from the site, it added.

Hezbollah's Al-Manar television said late Friday that the amount of rubble was hampering efforts to find survivors.

The Israeli military said it "carried out a precise strike on the central headquarters" of Hezbollah, which it said was "located under residential buildings in the heart of Dahiyeh", referring to Beirut's southern suburbs.

Al-Manar said seven residential buildings were destroyed in the targeted area, while Hezbollah cordoned off the site and told journalists to move away.