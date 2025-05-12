Open Menu

In New York, Pakistani-Americans Celebrate Armed Forces' Stout Response To India's Aggression

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 12:10 AM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Speakers at an event, organized by a prominent Pakistani-American political group to commemorate Pakistan’s firm and dignified defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the recent Indian aggression, praised the restraint, wisdom, and statesmanship demonstrated by Pakistan’s political and military leadership.

They emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution of disputes and all issues, asserting that dialogue and cooperation should prevail over hostility in the interest of the region’s people.

Pakistan's Consul General in New York, Aamir Ahmed Atozai, was the keynote speaker at the large gathering assembled by the American-Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC).

Attending were Pakistani-American community members, including leaders of various community organizations, professionals, journalists, and academicians.

The gathering served as a platform for unity, reflection, and collective reaffirmation of support for Pakistan’s national security and diplomatic stance.

In his address, Consul General Atozai invoked the words of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, reaffirming that “no power on earth can undo Pakistan.”

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful coexistence, while firmly stating that the country will never compromise on its sovereignty and national dignity.

He denounced India’s baseless allegations and attempts to shift regional narratives, stressing that Pakistani armed forces remain unmatched in professionalism and have once again demonstrated strategic and tactical superiority.

The event concluded with a collective message of unity, resilience, and pride in Pakistan’s enduring strength and values.

