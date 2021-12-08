'In no circumstances' is forced vaccination OK: UN rights chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Countries considering introducing vaccine mandates in the fight against Covid-19 must ensure they respect human rights, the UN rights chief said Wednesday, stressing that forced vaccination was never acceptable.

"In no circumstances should people be forcibly administered a vaccine, even if a person's refusal to comply with a mandatory vaccination policy may entail other legal consequences, including, for example, appropriate fines," Michelle Bachelet told a seminar via video message.