In-Person Astana-Format Summit on Syria to Follow Virtual Ministerial Talks - Tehran

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) A virtual meeting in the Astana format on Syria will bring together the foreign ministers of Turkey, Iran and Russia in preparation for an in-person summit that will be held in Tehran at the soonest possible time, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The ministry released the statement in relation to Iranian top diplomat Mohammed Javad Zarif's official visit to Turkey, where he met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"In two rounds of negotiations, the Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers agreed on holding a virtual meeting of the Astana Process Summit in the coming weeks before an actual summit in Tehran at the first possible moment," the ministry said.

Zarif is scheduled to follow his Ankara visit with a trip to Moscow where he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Astana Process brings together the three ceasefire guarantors in Syria to construct a political solution to the nearly decade-long conflict in the country.