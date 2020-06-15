UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In-Person Astana-Format Summit On Syria To Follow Virtual Ministerial Talks - Tehran

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

In-Person Astana-Format Summit on Syria to Follow Virtual Ministerial Talks - Tehran

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) A virtual meeting in the Astana format on Syria will bring together the foreign ministers of Turkey, Iran and Russia in preparation for an in-person summit that will be held in Tehran at the soonest possible time, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The ministry released the statement in relation to Iranian top diplomat Mohammed Javad Zarif's official visit to Turkey, where he met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"In two rounds of negotiations, the Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers agreed on holding a virtual meeting of the Astana Process Summit in the coming weeks before an actual summit in Tehran at the first possible moment," the ministry said.

Zarif is scheduled to follow his Ankara visit with a trip to Moscow where he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Astana Process brings together the three ceasefire guarantors in Syria to construct a political solution to the nearly decade-long conflict in the country.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Visit Tehran Astana Ankara Top

Recent Stories

Supreme Council of National Defence College holds ..

6 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Discusses with UNRWA Commissioner-Gen ..

26 minutes ago

OPPO Launches All-round Flagship Find X2 Pro with ..

29 minutes ago

Data-powered governments are more agile and succes ..

51 minutes ago

5,000 COVID-19 tests for Sharjah government employ ..

51 minutes ago

SEHA unveils UAE&#039;s first Ct scanning technolo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.