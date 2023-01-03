In-person classes suspended at Jeddah, Rabigh, Khulais schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The General Directorate of Education in Jeddah has announced suspending in-person classes at Jeddah, Rabigh, Khulais schools upon reports by National Center of Meteorology and to ensure the safety of all.

Classes on Wednesday are scheduled to be remotely through the Madrasati platform for all students and personnel of all schools and education offices.