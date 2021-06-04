UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In-person UN Summit 'key To Addressing Climate Concerns'

Sumaira FH 37 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 02:33 PM

In-person UN summit 'key to addressing climate concerns'

A global summit aimed at tackling pressing climate change concerns must go ahead in-person, the event's president said, as fears mount that delegates will pull out because of surging coronavirus cases

Dhaka (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :A global summit aimed at tackling pressing climate change concerns must go ahead in-person, the event's president said, as fears mount that delegates will pull out because of surging coronavirus cases.

The 26th edition of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties -- COP26 -- marks the biggest climate summit since the 2015 Paris negotiation.

COP26 will involve negotiators from 196 countries and the European Union, along with businesses, experts and world leaders, and is scheduled to start November 1 in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

"We need to have a physical event. We cannot allow any further delay," COP26 President Alok Sharma told AFP in Dhaka.

"We've already delayed COP by one year and I'm afraid that during that year climate change has not abated. In fact, last year was the hottest year on record, the last decade was the hottest on record." Sharma said governments around the world have backed a physical event and every precaution is being taken to ensure the safety of delegates and the local community.

"We are looking at all Covid-secure measures, including vaccines, to deal with this particular issue.

" Nations around the world committed under the 2015 Paris accord to keeping the global temperature increase to under two degrees Celsius, and ideally closer to 1.5 degrees by 2050.

The upcoming talks are crucial to meeting the target.

"This is going to be the decisive decade. And we have to act now," Sharma said.

"All countries need to come forward, set out ambitious plans to cut their emissions, but also to be carbon neutral, to be net zero emissions by the middle of the century." During his visit, Sharma discussed Bangladesh's need to divest from coal and received assurances from government ministers the country will reduce its reliance on coal-fired power plants.

In a special report released last month, the International Energy Agency said all inefficient coal power plants needed to close by 2030 in order to reach net-zero emissions.

"I have been very clear that I want coal power to be consigned to history," Sharma said.

"The clean energy transition, of course, is going to be vital, not just for Bangladesh but indeed for countries around the world."

Related Topics

Century World Bangladesh United Nations European Union Visit Dhaka Paris Glasgow Colombian Peso November 2015 Event All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Those who used to claim themselves as democratic a ..

21 minutes ago

Huawei launches a new range of “Super Device” ..

28 minutes ago

Four killed, seven injured in accident

2 minutes ago

Property dispute claims 6 lives, injures two

2 minutes ago

11 arrested over wheelie, rash driving

2 minutes ago

Russian Tennis Federation Aware of Sizikova's Dete ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.