In Response To Question On Moscow Drone Attack UK's Cleverly Says Ukraine Projecting Force

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 10:58 PM

In Response to Question on Moscow Drone Attack UK's Cleverly Says Ukraine Projecting Force

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly evaded a question about Kiev's involvement in the morning drone attacks on Moscow, but said that Ukraine has the right to project force beyond its borders, the Sky News channel reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly evaded a question about Kiev's involvement in the morning drone attacks on Moscow, but said that Ukraine has the right to project force beyond its borders, the Sky News channel reported on Tuesday.

"It (Ukraine) has the legitimate right to do so within its own borders of course, but it does also have the right to project force beyond its borders to undermine Russia's ability to project force into Ukraine itself," Cleverly said speaking at a news conference in Estonia.

The minister told the press he believed the attacks on legitimate military targets outside Ukraine to be a part of its self-defense, though noted that he would not speculate on the nature of the particular attack.

Earlier in the day, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said that several drones had been shot down while approaching Moscow. The Russian capital's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said several buildings had been slightly damaged by the drone attack. Nobody was seriously injured, he added.

