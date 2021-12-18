BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The EU, in response to Russia's proposals on security guarantees, proposes to discuss European security in already existing formats, including the Russia-NATO Council and the OSCE, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Russian side published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. Among other things, in these documents Moscow offered Washington to obligate each other not to deploy intermediate and shorter-range missiles in areas from where they can hit each other's territory, and called on NATO to ensure that it refuses to expand to the east, including at the expense of the former Soviet republics. The documents have already been transferred to Washington and its allies.

"The Helsinki Final Act and the Paris Charter have offered us key principles around which to build European security. We have developed a variety of confidence building mechanisms in support of this. And, apart from the NATO-Russia Council, the OSCE offers mechanisms that remain cornerstones of any engagement with Russia," Stano said when asked about the format in which Russia's proposals on security could be discussed.

He also stressed the position of the European Union that "every sovereign State has the right to freely choose its foreign and security policy and alliances."

"This is something Russia has to understand and respect," the EU spokesperson concluded.