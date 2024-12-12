Open Menu

In Rural Pro-govt Stronghold, Georgia Protests Stir Calls For Compromise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 11:04 PM

Kakheti, eastern Georgia's wine-making region, is seen as a regional stronghold of the ruling party but even here the government's decision to abandon the country's European Union ambitions is being felt

Sighnaghi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Kakheti, eastern Georgia's wine-making region, is seen as a regional stronghold of the ruling party but even here the government's decision to abandon the country's European Union ambitions is being felt.

Sighnaghi, a picturesque town with cobblestone streets and medieval walls perched on vine-clad hills, voted 62 percent in favour of the Georgian Dream party in October's disputed parliamentary elections.

Fears that the party is steering the Caucasian nation towards Russia have rattled many, causing concern in the region popular with tourists.

"Everyone wants Europe ... I don't know anyone who wants Russia," said Giorgi Demurishvili, 32, a local tour operator.

The electric minibus he uses to show visitors around sits parked empty in Sighnaghi's town square, among a line of similarly deserted tourist vehicles.

Pro-Europe protests and the government's heavy-handed response -- police beatings, tear gas and violent arrests on the streets of the capital Tbilisi -- have caused a sharp drop in visitor numbers.

That has hit pockets hard across Kakheti, famed for its ancient wine industry, bucolic views and good food.

Tourism accounts for around seven percent of Georgia's economy but about 70 percent of reservations have been cancelled across the country over the past two weeks, according to the hotel federation.

"Yesterday, no one came except our friends. We packed up all our stuff and went home," said Givi Kochlamazashvili, 62, a local farmer selling home-made produce.

On a good day, up to 300 people would stop at his roadside stall to buy pomegranate juice, preserves and dried fruits.

"Something needs to be done to bring calm to the country. The government should be willing to compromise," he said, a cigarette between his lips and wearing a sleeveless jacket to keep warm.

Some residents repeated Georgian Dream's talking points, arguing that, yes, they wanted European integration, but "with dignity".

