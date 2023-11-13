In secret French camp, Ukrainian recruits prepare to face Russian invaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian soldiers crawl on their bellies at the edge of a forest to support comrades assaulting an enemy trench -- a life-size exercise in a French military camp training them for real fighting against Russian invaders

In a French military camp, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Ukrainian soldiers crawl on their bellies at the edge of a forest to support comrades assaulting an enemy trench -- a life-size exercise in a French military camp training them for real fighting against Russian invaders.

This Ukrainian unit is finishing a four-week course on infantry combat, with their numbers, identities and location kept secret for security reasons.

With an average age of between 35 and 40, the recruits include called-up reservists, newly-mobilised civilians and volunteers. Most have never seen battle.

The troops set off one wet November morning for a two-day exercise under their own officers' command, aimed at putting into practice the knowledge gleaned from their hosts.

French instructors and interpreters march alongside to correct mistakes and offer further tips.

Part of a 1.7-billion euro ($1.8 billion) support effort by Paris, France's training falls under the European Union's Military Assistance Mission backing Kyiv.

One of 24 countries offering training and instructors, France should put 7,000 Ukrainian troops through courses on its own territory and in Poland by the end of 2023.

"We go over all the basics of the soldiering profession, so taking care of a weapon, fighting in different types of terrain: urban areas, open areas and trenches," said Lieutenant Colonel Even, a French officer commanding the programme who can only be identified by his first name, like others who spoke to AFP.