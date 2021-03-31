UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Shift, Delta CEO Blasts New Georgia Voting Law

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:21 PM

In shift, Delta CEO blasts new Georgia voting law

Delta's CEO blasted a new voting rights law in Georgia on Wednesday, slamming the restrictive new measure after the company's earlier public neutrality prompted consumer boycotts

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Delta's CEO blasted a new voting rights law in Georgia on Wednesday, slamming the restrictive new measure after the company's earlier public neutrality prompted consumer boycotts.

Ed Bastian, chief executive of Atlanta-based Delta, said the state law is "unacceptable and does not match Delta's values," in a memo to company staff.

The measure, signed into law last week by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, imposes voter identification requirements, limits the number of voting drop boxes and enacts other restrictions, such as forbidding volunteers from giving water bottles to voters who can be forced to wait in line for hours.

Voting rights advocates had sought support from Delta and other big corporations in the large southern state, but the companies had largely stayed publicly quiet throughout a bruising legislative debate.

Georgia was one of the most hotly-contested states in 2020, with President Joe Biden narrowly prevailing over Donald Trump, who claimed falsely that he lost Georgia due to voter fraud.

Delta released a statement last Friday that said it "engaged extensively" with lawmakers in both parties to improve the bill, while adding that "there continues to be work ahead" on the matter.

However, the company faced consumer criticism, with the hash-tag #BoycottDelta trending on Twitter over the weekend.

On Wednesday, Bastian said "after having time to now fully understand all that is in the bill, coupled with discussions with leaders and employees in the Black community, it's evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives." Bastian also rejected the basis for the bill, which Kemp and other Republicans argued was needed to boost election integrity.

"The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections," Bastian said. "This is simply not true. Unfortunately, that excuse is being used in states across the nation that are attempting to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights." Coca-Cola, which is also based in Atlanta and faced calls for a boycott, has also come out against the law in recent days.

Alfredo Rivera, president of the company's North America operating unit, said the company was "disappointed in the outcome" but "don't see this as a final chapter.""Voting in our country is a sacred right and duty, and we recognize we have a responsibility to protect it and promote it," Rivera said in a public statement.

Related Topics

Election Governor Water Twitter Company Trump Atlanta Rivera Georgia 2020 All From

Recent Stories

LHC disposes of plea against use of slogan "Corona ..

3 minutes ago

Court gives Belgium 30 days to fix lockdown law

3 minutes ago

Religious scholar shot injured

3 minutes ago

Man With Chainsaw Apprehended at Slovenian Parliam ..

3 minutes ago

Israel Plans to Start Vaccinating Teenagers Aged 1 ..

9 minutes ago

WHO Says China's Sinopharm, Sinovac Vaccines Meet ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.