Open Menu

In SnowBlast KSA Cup: Riyadh's Snow Becomes Destination For World And Olympic Skiing Champions

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM

In SnowBlast KSA Cup: Riyadh's snow becomes destination for World and Olympic Skiing Champions

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) In the final week of February, Riyadh will host the SnowBlast KSA Cup, a snow skiing show and competition that blends artistry, creativity, and outdoor skill performance as part of the Riyadh Season events.

The SnowBlast KSA Cup, held for the first time in the region, represents a unique global event. It marks the inaugural hosting of snow skiing sports in Riyadh, taking place from February 26th to 29th.

The event will feature a range of distinctive winter experiences for visitors, aiming to promote the sport and create local and international skiing competitions.

The global event features skiing and snowboarding performances, along with the participation of 30 world and Olympic champions in skiing sports.

The event is set on over 500 tons of snow, with a slope length of 150 meters, a height of 30 meters, and a width of approximately 20 meters.

During the SnowBlast KSA Cup competitions, each contestant will perform three jumps, with the total of their best two jumps being calculated. The results and points of the contestants are displayed on large screens, while the audience enjoys live commentary in both Arabic and English.

Accompanying the SnowBlast KSA shows are various winter activities and artistic performances for families and children, starting at 4:00 PM.

These include snowball battles, building snowmen, simulated snowfall, and roaming winter activities featuring artistic and musical performances.

The SnowBlast KSA Cup will feature the participation of 30 competitors, including top international figures in skiing and snowboarding, such as X Games champions, Olympic medalists, and national heroes.

Additionally, there will be an international judging panel for freestyle skiing events.

Related Topics

World Snow Sports Riyadh February Olympics Event From Best Top Arab

Recent Stories

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal ..

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt

55 minutes ago
 Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committee ..

Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..

60 minutes ago
 Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 ..

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made ..

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..

14 hours ago
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Q ..

Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..

14 hours ago
 Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

14 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

14 hours ago
 Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

14 hours ago
 CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match ..

CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..

14 hours ago
 Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach ..

Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege

14 hours ago

More Stories From World