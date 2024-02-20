Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) In the final week of February, Riyadh will host the SnowBlast KSA Cup, a snow skiing show and competition that blends artistry, creativity, and outdoor skill performance as part of the Riyadh Season events.

The SnowBlast KSA Cup, held for the first time in the region, represents a unique global event. It marks the inaugural hosting of snow skiing sports in Riyadh, taking place from February 26th to 29th.

The event will feature a range of distinctive winter experiences for visitors, aiming to promote the sport and create local and international skiing competitions.

The global event features skiing and snowboarding performances, along with the participation of 30 world and Olympic champions in skiing sports.

The event is set on over 500 tons of snow, with a slope length of 150 meters, a height of 30 meters, and a width of approximately 20 meters.

During the SnowBlast KSA Cup competitions, each contestant will perform three jumps, with the total of their best two jumps being calculated. The results and points of the contestants are displayed on large screens, while the audience enjoys live commentary in both Arabic and English.

Accompanying the SnowBlast KSA shows are various winter activities and artistic performances for families and children, starting at 4:00 PM.

These include snowball battles, building snowmen, simulated snowfall, and roaming winter activities featuring artistic and musical performances.

The SnowBlast KSA Cup will feature the participation of 30 competitors, including top international figures in skiing and snowboarding, such as X Games champions, Olympic medalists, and national heroes.

Additionally, there will be an international judging panel for freestyle skiing events.