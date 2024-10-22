Open Menu

In South Africa, Water Shortages Are The New Reality

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 11:00 AM

In South Africa, water shortages are the new reality

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Joyce Lakela runs a nursery in Tembisa, a Johannesburg township, but these days she spends most of her time trying to find water.

"It's been going on for five days," she said, lamenting shortages affecting South Africa's largest city where temperatures are rising with the beginning of summer.

"This is a big challenge," the elderly woman said, after filling up a large bin with water from a tanker. "The kids have to wash their hands, we have to flush the toilets, and we also have to wash the kids."

The crisis is the result of daily restrictions imposed by the city to stop what they say is over-consumption and to allow maintenance work.

While there is enough water in the country's reserves, for individuals like Lakela, who already faced months of electricity shortages last year, the reality is that taps are going dry for hours and sometimes days.

Last week, residents of Westbury and Westdene, suburbs to the west of the central business district, blocked the streets in protest against water outages. They burned tyres and blocked a road with rocks and debris.

Businesses and services have also been affected, including at least one hospital in northern Gauteng, the province of 16 million people which includes Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria.

Related Topics

Protest Electricity Business Water Road Pretoria Johannesburg South Africa Women From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

2 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

14 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

14 hours ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

14 hours ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

14 hours ago
Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

14 hours ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

14 hours ago
 11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

14 hours ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

14 hours ago
 ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for fac ..

ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students

14 hours ago
 Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ ..

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World