In South Brazil, Race On To Deliver Aid Ahead Of New Storms

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 11:48 PM

Teams raced against the clock Thursday to deliver aid to flood-stricken communities in southern Brazil before the arrival of new storms forecast to batter the region again

Some 400 municipalities have been affected by the worst natural calamity ever to hit the state of Rio Grande do Sul, with at least 107 people dead and hundreds injured.

Some 400 municipalities have been affected by the worst natural calamity ever to hit the state of Rio Grande do Sul, with at least 107 people dead and hundreds injured.

More than 164,000 people have been forced from their homes in the state capital Porto Alegre -- a city of some 1.4 million people -- and hundreds of other cities and towns.

Many in the region have no access to drinking water or electricity, or even the means to call for help, with telephone and internet services down.

A total of 136 people were reported missing and nearly 1.5 million have suffered damages in flooding the government and experts have linked to climate change.

Rescuers in boats and on jet skis were on Thursday traveling on streets turned into rivers, looking for people trapped in their homes or those reluctant to leave for fear of looting.

In the town of Canoas outside the state capital, a horse was hauled from a rooftop by rescuers in inflatable boats, according to images on local media.

The state's Guaiba River, which runs through Porto Alegre, reached historic levels this week, and officials have warned five dams were at risk of rupturing.

"The focus is still on rescues... but we are working very hard on delivering humanitarian aid," Sabrina Ribas, a spokeswoman for civil defense force that handles disaster relief, told journalists.

These efforts may be hindered in the coming days, she added, given warnings of new downpours from Friday to Sunday.

