In Southern Brazil, Flood Victims Cope With Total Loss
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 06:46 PM
When Claudio Almiro finally abandoned his ruined home in flood-ravaged southern Brazil, he found himself slogging through waist-deep water
Gravataí, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) When Claudio Almiro finally abandoned his ruined home in flood-ravaged southern Brazil, he found himself slogging through waist-deep water.
The 55-year-old with a grizzled goatee, emaciated face and tired features, took refuge in a cultural center in Gravatai, a northern suburb of Porto Alegre, the capital of Rio Grande do Sul.
He is one of more than 8,000 residents of this state who fled to shelters after abandoning their homes due to the torrential rains that have left some forty people dead and dozens missing.
Almiro, who is unemployed, says the disaster took his home and all his possessions.
"The water kept rising after I left, so... nothing could be saved," he says.
"Many people have even lost their lives. I raise my hand to heaven and thank God that I'm alive."
At the Vila dos Anjos cultural center, which is home to around twenty disaster victims, volunteers handed out clothes and toiletries.
Blankets, T-shirts, underwear, flip-flops, toothbrushes: Donations are piled up in the reception room and everything is carefully sorted.
"Take several pairs of socks, because if they get wet, you won't be able to dry them," a volunteer tells Almiro.
"There are several places like this in the city to take in disaster victims, but also to receive donations from citizens, which we distribute to those in need," says Juliano Rocha, head of Gravatai's social services.
Recent Stories
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif lauds services of firefighters on Firefighter ..
Football: English Premier League table
SAU to establish int'l lab for stem cell research in animals, plants
Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh
Action against profiteering continues
Rwanda denies involvement in DRC camp attack
Stern action against overloaded vehicles ordered
Italian ambassador calls on governor, visits Quaid's room
Village committees assures support to govt in maintaining peace
Randhawa directs to clean all nullah's of Islamabad before monsoon
Tourists, locals enjoy traditional sports, music in Qaqlasht Festival
Rescuers hold mock drills
More Stories From World
-
Rwanda denies involvement in DRC camp attack25 minutes ago
-
US blames Rwanda for deadly attack on displaced camp in DR Congo51 minutes ago
-
Reds beat Crusaders to break 25-year Christchurch drought2 hours ago
-
Ukraine wants to be 'visible' in Eurovision clouded by Israel3 hours ago
-
Reps from 12 countries, organizations express willingness to deepen space cooperation before Chang'e ..3 hours ago
-
UK's ruling Conservatives brace for more losses in local elections3 hours ago
-
Modi’s hit squads operating in Canada threaten national security: Pannun3 hours ago
-
Flood-hit Kenya and Tanzania buffeted by tropical cyclone4 hours ago
-
Boeing's Starliner finally ready for first crewed mission4 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi speaks highly of Chang'e 6 project4 hours ago
-
Traffic accident kills two, injures 13 in Afghanistan5 hours ago
-
Tunisia calls for more investments in economic zones5 hours ago