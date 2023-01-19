In Spain, Macron, Sanchez ink treaty cementing bilateral ties

French President Emmanuel Macron and Spain's Pedro Sanchez inked a Franco-Spanish friendship treaty in Barcelona Thursday, as Paris seeks Madrid's support for its uncompromising stance in a brewing trade dispute with Washington

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron and Spain's Pedro Sanchez inked a Franco-Spanish friendship treaty in Barcelona Thursday, as Paris seeks Madrid's support for its uncompromising stance in a brewing trade dispute with Washington.

The high-profile meeting took place as a nationwide strike over a controversial pension reform drive kicked off in France, which was hit with a day of protest over plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The pair met at the National Art Museum of Catalonia for a head-to-head then went on to sign a friendship and cooperation treaty reinforcing bilateral ties on issues such as migration, defence and energy.

With the treaty, Paris is seeking to cement stronger ties with neighbours other than Germany, notably those in southern Europe, at a moment when the Paris-Berlin alliance underpinning EU unity is showing signs of strain.

But Macron's main aim is to seek "a joint position with Madrid" over Europe's response to Washington's landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a massive investment plan to accelerate the US transition to green energy.

Europe fears the plan, which will pour billions of Dollars into climate-friendly technologies, will distort transatlantic trade to give American companies an unfair advantage.

Macron, who bluntly denounced the subsidies as "super aggressive" on a visit to Washington in November, wants Brussels to quickly follow suit to avoid a flight of European companies relocating to take advantage of the US subsidies.

But so far, EU nations have been divided on how to respond to the Act, with Macron's hard-ball approach gaining little traction in Spain.