In Swiss-EU talks, deal 'quality' more important than timeline: Bern

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) As Switzerland and the European Union prepare to hold talks on Wednesday evening towards reaching a deal to recalibrate their ties, Bern said that securing a high-quality agreement was more important than a speedy process.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis is to host European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic at a working meeting at the 18th-century Lohn manor house outside Bern, to be followed by a dinner.

"It's about taking stock," Cassis said when asked about the coming encounter during a press briefing on a separate topic.

The visit, he added, indicated that "significant progress had been made".

"In the final stretch, we must of course increase contacts, because there are many elements that still need to be discussed, both in terms of content and procedure," he said.

Wednesday's meeting, he stressed, would be about taking an overall "inventory" of the situation, and would not constitute a fresh round of negotiations.

The EU and Switzerland have said they want to seal an agreement by the end of the year, but Cassis stressed on Wednesday that "quality takes precedence over timing".

- 'Almost impossible' -

The two sides are seeking to "stabilise and develop" relations, which are currently governed by more than 120 agreements.

Relations have been strained since Switzerland -- without warning -- slammed the door on the negotiations with its main trading partner in 2021.

And while the talks tentatively resumed this year, Switzerland's efforts to secure an exemption to the EU's free movement of people between countries could make a deal difficult.

This subject will be discussed during Wednesday's meeting among other "pending questions", Cassis told journalists.

EU ministers discussed the Switzerland talks process on October 15.

"Europe is not an a la carte menu," Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel insisted, adding: "We have common rules for everyone", including Switzerland.

Reaching a deal that will stick could be an uphill battle, with any agreement forced to pass muster not only with Switzerland's parliament but also the people in a likely referendum.

The hard-right Swiss People's Party (SVP), Switzerland's largest party, is staunchly opposed to closer ties with the EU, and centrist Swiss President Viola Amherd acknowledged recently that getting them and their supporters onboard would be "almost impossible".

- 'Intense pace' -

Negotiations "are continuing at an intense pace", the Swiss Foreign Ministry's spokesman Nicolas Bideau said on Friday on X.

Since 2008, Brussels has been demanding an overarching accord to harmonise the legal framework of its tangle of agreements with Switzerland.

The negotiations since March have concentrated on updating five agreements -- free movement of people; land transport; air transport; agriculture; and mutual recognition of conformity assessments -- and to forge new accords on electricity, food safety and health.

Switzerland's participation in European programmes, including research, culture and sports, is also at stake, while the EU is demanding the opening of the Swiss rail market.

Compromise will also be needed on other topics, including the treatment of seconded workers and social benefits paid to foreigners.

Brussels meanwhile wants Switzerland to pitch in more to its Cohesion Fund, aimed at reducing economic and social disparities in the bloc.