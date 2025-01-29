In Texas Border City, Some Question Role Of Troops To Counter Migration
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Eagle Pass, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Armed troops patrolling for migrants have become a familiar sight in Eagle Pass, Texas.
While President Donald Trump's order declaring a "national emergency" at the Mexican border may soon result in thousands of US Army soldiers heading south, troop deployments in Eagle Pass were already boosted last year.
Separated from the Mexican city of Piedras Negras by the Rio Grande, Eagle Pass had been a focal point of friction between Texas's staunchly conservative Republican Governor Greg Abbott, a Trump ally, and former president Joe Biden's administration.
Accusing Biden of failing to protect Texas from a migrant "invasion," Abbott sent National Guard troops to Eagle Pass. Republican governors from other states sent reinforcements.
Through 2024, the center of military activity in the city has been Shelby Park, for decades a center of recreation, where families had picnics, dipped their feet in the river or went kayaking on the Rio Grande, often intermingling with their Mexican neighbors.
For Eagle Pass resident Jessie Fuentes, the deployments are just a "show," with little impact on controlling migration.
It's "only five to six miles long. Everywhere else is open, so if (Abbott) thinks that made a difference, he has no idea," added Fuentes, who said his family has lived on the border for "over 200 years."
Massive containers now line the border, where patrolling humvees kick up dirt and troops in fan boats scan the riverbanks.
- 'A bit safer' -
On the first day of his new term, Trump moved to overhaul US border security management, with hundreds of active duty soldiers expected to immediately head to Texas, and more likely to follow.
About 50 of them stopped for breakfast this month in San Antonio, three hours from the border, receiving applause from other diners.
Some Eagle Pass residents said the Trump reinforcements brought comfort, including 25-year-old Maria Aquado.
She lives on a ranch near the border and sometimes finds people who appear to be migrants spending the night in her stables, getting some rest before journeying north.
"I feel with him (Trump) sending troops this way, there would just be less activity. And yeah, I think we would feel a bit safer being in the ranch and not have to worry about who's going to be coming through and what their intentions are," she said.
The number of US border patrol encounters with migrants crossing over from Mexico had spiked to 250,000 in December 2023, but fell to around 54,000 in September of last year.
The shift was linked to tougher Biden administration immigration policies in an election year.
Biden had signed an order to shut the border to asylum seekers after certain daily limits, while transit countries like Panama and Mexico had faced increased pressure from Mexico to tackle migrant flows.
- 'Twiddling their thumbs' -
Fuentes, 64, insisted that cooperation between governments was the only way to reduce migration, dismissing the effectiveness of military deployments and arguing the Texas National Guard troops should have packed up after Trump's 2024 election win.
"They started using these poor, innocent individuals (migrants) as political pawns to win an election. They won... It's over, and now you can leave," he said.
"What are they doing, the soldiers, here? If you look at them, all they're doing is sitting there and twiddling their thumbs."
His kayaking business has been hurt by the increased military activity on the Rio Grande.
"We don't have to put up these deterrents like barbed wire or cyclone wire or slats of fencing or soldiers with guns," he said.
Ismael Castillo, 51, conceded that migrants passing through Eagle Pass can create unease, given that some have trespassed and damaged property.
But, he said, "at the end of the day they mean no harm."
"They just want to better their lives and make something better for them and their families. And a lot of people don't stay here in the border town. They usually go up north," he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025
RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah
Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF
Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025
World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire
EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo
Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors
M42 launches new structure at Arab Health 2025
Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow
Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future
Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health
More Stories From World
-
In Texas border city, some question role of troops to counter migration11 seconds ago
-
No military solution to escalating Congo crisis, Pakistan tells UNSC, urges dialogue revival1 hour ago
-
Football: English Championship table2 hours ago
-
Key DR Congo city on brink as Rwanda-backed fighters take airport8 hours ago
-
Macron pledges Louvre 'renaissance' after decay alarm8 hours ago
-
Trump federal spending freeze sparks confusion, fury8 hours ago
-
Iron Dome for America: Trump's missile defense effort8 hours ago
-
Arteta delighted as Arsenal win appeal over Lewis-Skelly red card9 hours ago
-
US and EU agree to maintain 'maximum pressure' on Moscow: European official9 hours ago
-
Thousands rally in Burkina, Mali, Niger to cheer ECOWAS exit9 hours ago
-
England name Curry twins to face Ireland in Six Nations10 hours ago
-
England down India to keep T20 series alive10 hours ago