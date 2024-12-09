In the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, residents celebrate fall of Assad

Majdal Shams, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) In the town of Majdal Shams, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, residents took to the streets on Sunday to celebrate the dramatic fall of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

The jubilant mood contrasted with Israeli tanks deploying along the border, which leaders said were there to protect Israel from any potential new threat.

With speakers blasting patriotic Syrian songs, residents of the Druze Arab town celebrated the political change across the border, saying it would bring peace to the region, including with Israel.

"We are part of the Syrian people, and we are very happy today," Mais Ibrahim, 33, told AFP. "We want to see a free Syria and a range of different people and voices there."

The Druze are an ethno-religious minority living mostly in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Israel and the occupied Golan.

Ibrahim said the Syrian people had "paid a high price under Assad's regime" and that she hoped the change would "end the wars and bring peace".

There are around 150,000 Druze living in Israel and the occupied Golan Heights, with most holding Israeli citizenship and serving in the army.

However, those living in the Israeli-controlled area of the Golan Heights -- captured from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed -- differ, with most still seeing themselves as Syrian nationals.

For more than a decade, the Druze community has watched the unrest in Syria, fearing for the fate of close relatives and friends.

- 'Very emotional' -

Alaa Safadi, 52, a doctor whose brother-in-law was imprisoned and killed in a Syrian jail under Assad's rule, said the Druze people were "one body", whether they lived in Israel, Syria, Lebanon or Jordan.

Safadi, who under a special arrangement between Israel and Syria spent seven years studying in Damascus, said he was happy to see Assad fall.

He said it brought him hope that it would break the physical borders and cultural barriers that exist in this war-torn region.

"In the end, I believe that within two years we will be able to go freely from here and drink coffee in the cafes of Damascus," he said.

Raya Fakher Aldeen, 42, meanwhile described how she nearly wept with joy when she heard the news of Assad's fall at 6:00 am on Sunday.

"I am very emotional right now, we almost don't believe this is happening or real," she said.

Fakher Aldeen, who also spent years studying in Damascus, added, "we are not separated from Syria, we have relatives there."

Despite uncertainty over Syria's future -- with various factions in control of different parts of the country, including Islamists -- she said she was not worried about what the future might hold for the people who live there.

"What happened was not by any Islamic group," she said. "It was by the Syrian people."

Nearby Yasser Khanjar, 46, said he wanted to send a message to incoming US President Donald Trump, who in 2019 formally recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, that the land still belonged to Syria.

"This is why we are happy for the fall of Bashar al-Assad, he did not ask to free the Golan," Khanjar said, adding that he was now hopeful for a change.

reg/dcp/jsa