'In the name of God, go!' UK PM defies calls to quit

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A defiant Boris Johnson vowed Wednesday to remain British premier and contest the next election as calls for his resignation snowballed and a former Brexit minister demanded he quit 'in the name of God'.

Despite the dramatic defection of one Conservative MP to the opposition Labour party, Johnson insisted he would win any no-confidence vote called by his ruling Conservative party.

Many in the Tory party and the country at large are furious at revelations that Downing Street staff were partying while the rest of the country was in strict lockdown against Covid.

"You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing," Conservative grandee David Davis told his leader in the House of Commons on Wednesday. "In the name of God, go!" The former cabinet minister, who quit as Brexit secretary in Theresa May's government, has become Johnson's most high-profile opponent since the prime minister gave a much-derided tv interview on Tuesday.

Davis's quote invokes a celebrated quotation from parliamentary history.

The line was first spoken by Civil War leader Oliver Cromwell in 1653, then repeated by another Tory in 1940 to prime minister Neville Chamberlain, who was replaced by Johnson's hero Winston Churchill.

Johnson on Wednesday tried to regain the political initiative by announcing he was lifting most Covid restrictions in England, with a wave of Omicron infections apparently fading.

But he faces an uphill battle, with Labour riding high and inflation reaching a near 30-year peak stoking public concern about the cost of living.