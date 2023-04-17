(@FahadShabbir)

In this digest, we will tell you about Russians' attitude towards books, how many Russians drink coffee, and what they think about Russian citizenship

Almost 60% of Russians mainly young residents aged from 18 to 24 years old have read books over the past three months, a fresh poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Monday.

A total of 57% of respondents said that they had read books over the past three months an average of six books, which is two books more than 10 years ago. At the same tine, 40% did not read anything.

Most often, it is the youth that is engaged in reading 87% among those aged from 18 to 24 years against 49% among those aged 60 years old and over.

The poll also found that respondents with incomplete secondary or secondary education read more than people with higher education � eight books in three months against five books in the same period.

Additionally, 47& of Russians have a small library (up to 100 book), 21% have from 100 to 300 books, 9% � from 300 to 500 books, 5% � from 500 to 1,000 books, and only 4% have over 1,000 books. Another 11% do not have any books at all.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted among 1,600 adult Russians on April 8, with a margin of error not exceeding 2.5%, and a confidence level of 95%.

Nearly half of Russians do not drink coffee at all, while 6% drink it more than five times a day, according to a fresh poll by the Doktis telemedicine service.

A total of 46% of respondents said that they do not have coffee at all, 35% drink the beverage no more than twice a day and mainly in the mornings, 13% � up to five times a day, and 6% drink coffee all the time, having more than five cups of coffee a day.

Additionally, 45% of those drinking coffee, prefer to have is with milk or cream and 26% � instant coffee. Nine percent each prefer espresso or Americano. Another 11% said that they drink decaffeinated coffee.

Among reasons why they drink coffee, respondents said because it is tasty (48%) and helps to wake up in the morning (22%). Another 17% do not think of a reason and drink coffee out of habit, 5% drink a lot of coffee because they constantly go to business meetings, and 4% believe that it is good for health.

At the same time, 46% of Russians are sure that they have no health contraindications to enjoy this drink. Only 7% feel bad after coffee, as it affects their blood pressure and stomach, 5% of respondents drink even despite doctor's ban. More than 30% of respondents do not know about contraindications, but feel good after coffee, and 10% know, but still drink.

About half of Russians are proud of their Russian citizenship, while the share of such Russians was only 28% in 2021, according to a fresh poll by the Higher school of Economics released on Monday.

"Half of Russians (48%) are proud of being citizens of their country. In 2021, this share was only 28% the share of those who feel nothing about Russian citizenship has decreased from 23% to 13% over the year," the study showed.

Now, for the vast majority of the country's residents (73%), having Russian citizenship is associated with positive emotions, whereas only half of respondents experienced such feelings last year.

Additionally, 73% of respondents believe that in order to be a patriot, it is enough just to love your country, while according to 25% of Russians, patriotism consists in defending your homeland from any attacks and to believe that one's own country is better than others.