In Total, 20.7 Million Russians Received 1st Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Overall, 20.7 million Russians received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 16.7 million people are fully vaccinated, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

