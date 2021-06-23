UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Total, 20.7 Million Russians Received 1st Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Official

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

In Total, 20.7 Million Russians Received 1st Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Overall, 20.7 million Russians received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 16.7 million people are fully vaccinated,  Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"As of today, 20.7 million people have been vaccinated with the first component, of which 16.7 million people have received both components," Golikova said at a government meeting chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Government Million

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid tribute to M ..

21 minutes ago

MoHAP, EHS highlight Covid-19 UAE App updates at A ..

30 minutes ago

100 day countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai: Ciscoâ€™s Te ..

45 minutes ago

Babar Azam out of top 10 in the latest Test rankin ..

48 minutes ago

Olympic doubt over Lemaitre, as Vicaut and Bosse a ..

10 minutes ago

Pharmaceutical products exports increased by 25.29 ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.