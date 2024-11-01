In US Swing State Pennsylvania, Inflation Means 'rent Or Eating'
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Harrisburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) In Pennsylvania, the biggest swing state prize in the US presidential election, renters -- whether still working or retired -- are struggling. But whether they choose Kamala Harris or Donald Trump, immediate relief is not a given.
In Dauphin county, home to the state capital Harrisburg, skyrocketing inflation, soaring rents and spiralling real estate prices have made it difficult to balance the budget every month.
Retiree Sonia Perez says her 35-year-old son Xavier, who works full-time as an elevator operator, faces a tough choice most of the time.
"This is what you're looking at, rent or eating," said the 72-year-old Perez, who was a teacher and herself receives a low-income housing voucher.
"Last time I was at his place, I opened the fridge, and there was only water."
According to the latest data from the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania, some 16 percent of renters in Dauphin county are facing the threat of eviction. That is one of the highest rates in the state.
Perez herself doesn't have a huge financial cushion.
Three years ago, she lost her house due to a fire from a short-circuit, a disaster that forced her to live temporarily in emergency housing provided by local charity Christian Churches United.
Unable to afford significant repairs, because she was not insured for the damages, she ended up selling her property for only $30,000. That money is now long gone.
"I'm struggling to pay rent," Perez said of the $275 monthly payment she owes after her voucher for a two-bedroom apartment in Harrisburg.
Xzavia, a supervisor in a mental institution who lives in Harrisburg, was recently threatened with eviction after she had to switch to part-time work when the youngest of her three sons was diagnosed with autism.
"I'm a single mom, everything comes from my pockets, so by the time you pay the rent and the bills, there's really not much left," she told AFP, declining to give her last name.
Xzavia, 33, faced issues getting aid, as her salary was considered too high for certain programs.
Thanks to the Beahive Affordable Housing Outreach group, which provided her with $500, she avoided the eviction.
The program is "needs-based and not income-based," Beahive founder Samara Scott said.
Xzavia had sought to break her lease, which ends in April, but her landlord threatened to sue her for the remaining rent that would have been owed, she told AFP.
