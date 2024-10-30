In US Swing State Wisconsin, Potential Green Vote Irks Democrats
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Racine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Chester Todd is an 82-year-old running for US Congress on a platform of "equality, reparations, liberation" -- and those principles, he says, are why neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump have earned his vote.
Wearing a Palestinian flag-colored scarf at a coffee shop in his hometown Racine, Wisconsin, Todd told AFP he will instead vote Jill Stein, the perennial Green Party candidate who is on the ballot in nearly every battleground state this presidential cycle -- and who many Democrats fear could stymie their White House chances.
Stein has virtually no chance of winning in Wisconsin -- or anywhere -- but in the key swing state where outcomes are notoriously a photo finish, her ballot line could have outsized influence.
Republicans won Wisconsin for the first time in nearly three decades in 2016, when Hillary Clinton lost by just under 23,000 votes to Donald Trump -- a shock defeat that had some Democrats blaming Stein for taking around 31,000 votes.
And the Green Party's message -- which centers on issues like climate change, healthcare, and, this year, ending arms support to Israel in its war on Gaza -- continues to find traction in Wisconsin's bluest pockets, areas crucial to a Harris win.
National Democrats recently ran a campaign ad attacking Stein that aired in Wisconsin as well as Michigan and Pennsylvania -- all part of the so-called "Blue Wall" critical to the Democrats' White House path.
"She's not sorry she helped Trump win" in 2016, the ad states. "That's why a vote for Stein is really a vote for Trump."
Pete Karas, Wisconsin's Green Party elections chair, said that "spoiler argument" simply "doesn't hold water."
"It is an excuse the Democratic Party uses when they run crappy candidates and crappy elections and they lose."
Democratic Party strategy has included legal action to remove Stein from ballots nationwide, efforts that have mostly failed.
Karas said that picking such legal fights has done little more than further aggravate Green Party operatives like himself: "We will not be pushed out of the democratic process by the Democratic Party."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From World
-
China's second-generation factory owners go digital to combat challenges2 minutes ago
-
'Wiped off the face of the Earth': How Russia erased a Ukrainian city2 minutes ago
-
China says does not 'agree with or accept' extra EU tariffs on EVs2 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia's Tigray hospitals struggle to recover from war13 minutes ago
-
Rumble in the Jungle remembered after 50 years22 minutes ago
-
Harris urges US to turn page on Trump 'chaos' in mass White House rally22 minutes ago
-
PM condemns Israel's obstruction of UNRWA operation in Palestine22 minutes ago
-
Volpe's grand slam helps Yankees avoid World Series sweep23 minutes ago
-
Bodies found as torrential rains slam Spain23 minutes ago
-
'Fuera!' Latinos protest Trump in battleground Pennsylvania city31 minutes ago
-
Who should get paid for nature's sequenced genes?31 minutes ago
-
Alzheimer's patient 'relieved' at Quebec's assisted suicide policy shift32 minutes ago