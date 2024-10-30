In US swing state Wisconsin, potential Green vote irks Democrats

(@FahadShabbir)

Racine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Chester Todd is an 82-year-old running for US Congress on a platform of "equality, reparations, liberation" -- and those principles, he says, are why neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump have earned his vote.

Wearing a Palestinian flag-colored scarf at a coffee shop in his hometown Racine, Wisconsin, Todd told AFP he will instead vote Jill Stein, the perennial Green Party candidate who is on the ballot in nearly every battleground state this presidential cycle -- and who many Democrats fear could stymie their White House chances.

Stein has virtually no chance of winning in Wisconsin -- or anywhere -- but in the key swing state where outcomes are notoriously a photo finish, her ballot line could have outsized influence.

Republicans won Wisconsin for the first time in nearly three decades in 2016, when Hillary Clinton lost by just under 23,000 votes to Donald Trump -- a shock defeat that had some Democrats blaming Stein for taking around 31,000 votes.

And the Green Party's message -- which centers on issues like climate change, healthcare, and, this year, ending arms support to Israel in its war on Gaza -- continues to find traction in Wisconsin's bluest pockets, areas crucial to a Harris win.

National Democrats recently ran a campaign ad attacking Stein that aired in Wisconsin as well as Michigan and Pennsylvania -- all part of the so-called "Blue Wall" critical to the Democrats' White House path.

"She's not sorry she helped Trump win" in 2016, the ad states. "That's why a vote for Stein is really a vote for Trump."

Pete Karas, Wisconsin's Green Party elections chair, said that "spoiler argument" simply "doesn't hold water."

"It is an excuse the Democratic Party uses when they run crappy candidates and crappy elections and they lose."

Democratic Party strategy has included legal action to remove Stein from ballots nationwide, efforts that have mostly failed.

Karas said that picking such legal fights has done little more than further aggravate Green Party operatives like himself: "We will not be pushed out of the democratic process by the Democratic Party."