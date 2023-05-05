In Venezuela, cars that erupt in flames have drivers on edge

Venezuelan taxi driver Jose Faria's burnt face and arms are wrapped in bandages. His vehicle was one of dozens to spontaneously burst into flames in Maracaibo, Venezuela, in an alarming phenomenon blamed on poor fuel quality

Maracaibo, Venezuela, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):Venezuelan taxi driver Jose Faria's burnt face and arms are wrapped in bandages. His vehicle was one of dozens to spontaneously burst into flames in Maracaibo, Venezuela, in an alarming phenomenon blamed on poor fuel quality.

"It all happened so quickly," the 42-year-old told AFP from his bed of the day, last week, he thought he might die.

"People were scared. Even though they tried to help us there was no extinguisher, no sand, no water and, yes, the fire grew to a point where nobody could do anything." Only the burnt shell of the car remains in the parking area of the taxi company Faria had worked for.

Faria said he was with his wife, Leydi, in a gasoline queue when he heard a strange noise coming from the back seat. He turned around to look, just in time for the explosion that left him with second-degree burns.

"We lost our source of work but thank god we are alive," he said as Leydi watched over him.

She sustained lesser burns.

The fire department receives about four calls per day about burning cars, according to sources who asked not to be named for fear of losing their jobs.

The city's emergency hotline had received similar numbers of calls.