UrduPoint.com

In Venezuela, Cars That Erupt In Flames Have Drivers On Edge

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 07:45 PM

In Venezuela, cars that erupt in flames have drivers on edge

Venezuelan taxi driver Jose Faria's burnt face and arms are wrapped in bandages. His vehicle was one of dozens to spontaneously burst into flames in Maracaibo, Venezuela, in an alarming phenomenon blamed on poor fuel quality

Maracaibo, Venezuela, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):Venezuelan taxi driver Jose Faria's burnt face and arms are wrapped in bandages. His vehicle was one of dozens to spontaneously burst into flames in Maracaibo, Venezuela, in an alarming phenomenon blamed on poor fuel quality.

"It all happened so quickly," the 42-year-old told AFP from his bed of the day, last week, he thought he might die.

"People were scared. Even though they tried to help us there was no extinguisher, no sand, no water and, yes, the fire grew to a point where nobody could do anything." Only the burnt shell of the car remains in the parking area of the taxi company Faria had worked for.

Faria said he was with his wife, Leydi, in a gasoline queue when he heard a strange noise coming from the back seat. He turned around to look, just in time for the explosion that left him with second-degree burns.

"We lost our source of work but thank god we are alive," he said as Leydi watched over him.

She sustained lesser burns.

The fire department receives about four calls per day about burning cars, according to sources who asked not to be named for fear of losing their jobs.

The city's emergency hotline had received similar numbers of calls.

Related Topics

Fire Poor Water Company Driver Vehicle Car Wife Maracaibo Venezuela God All From Jobs

Recent Stories

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with No ..

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with Norwegian singer released

25 minutes ago
 Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanita ..

Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanitarian Issues on May 8 - Kremlin

22 minutes ago
 Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of ..

Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of Victory Day Preparations - Kr ..

22 minutes ago
 Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till M ..

Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till May 16

22 minutes ago
 Population department making efforts to control po ..

Population department making efforts to control populace growth

22 minutes ago
 Fire safety awareness campaign to be launched for ..

Fire safety awareness campaign to be launched for SMEs: Administrator Karachi

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.