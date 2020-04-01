UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Venezuela Shift, US Asks Guaido To Renounce Power -- For Now

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:43 AM

In Venezuela shift, US asks Guaido to renounce power -- for now

The United States on Tuesday called on Venezuela's Juan Guaido to renounce his claim to the presidency at least temporarily as it recalibrated its strategy to oust leader Nicolas Maduro

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The United States on Tuesday called on Venezuela's Juan Guaido to renounce his claim to the presidency at least temporarily as it recalibrated its strategy to oust leader Nicolas Maduro.

In a shift after more than a year of US-led efforts to topple the leftist Maduro, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Maduro and Guaido should set up a transitional government to arrange elections in six to 12 months.

But Pompeo signalled that US goals have not changed, saying that Guaido was welcome to run in future elections while Maduro must leave power.

"We've made clear all along that Nicolas Maduro will never again govern Venezuela," Pompeo told reporters.

Asked if Guaido could run, Pompeo said: "Absolutely yes." "I think he's the most popular politician in Venezuela. I think if there were an election held today, he could do incredibly well," Pompeo said.

"But more importantly we continue to support him. When we put together this pathway to democracy, we work closely with him." Elliott Abrams, the US pointman on Venezuela, said that the United States still recognized Guaido as interim president.

Some 60 nations share the US recognition of Guaido and support the removal of Maduro, who presides over a crumbling economy that has sent millions fleeing.

But Maduro remains in power with the support of the military as well as Russia and China.

Related Topics

Election Russia China Democracy United States Venezuela All Government Share Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

14 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

44 minutes ago

Exporters announced donation for COVID-19 treatmen ..

42 seconds ago

Italy Registers 837 COVID-19 Deaths, 2,107 New Cas ..

43 seconds ago

Clarke among SFA staff to take 10 percent pay cut

45 seconds ago

Number of coronavirus infection testing labs to re ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.