UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Viral Video, News Anchor Interrupted By Child On Live Television

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:51 PM

In viral video, news anchor interrupted by child on live television

For NBC News reporter Courtney Kube, it wasn't a regular day at work when an unexpected visitor made an appearance while the journalist was live on television

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) For NBC news reporter Courtney Kube, it wasn't a regular day at work when an unexpected visitor made an appearance while the journalist was live on television.The reporter brought her kids with her to work and one of them happened to make an appearance while Kube was live on television.

Kube did a great job at maintaining her composure despite trying to shoo away her approaching four-year-old son.The mother did not let her adorable son sidetrack her and continued reporting the story.The adorable interruption soon went viral and it's safe to say that netizens are loving it.

Related Topics

Job TV

Recent Stories

The upcoming Camon 12 Air is the most anticipated ..

13 minutes ago

Turkey to Take Custody of Kurdish-Held IS Militant ..

1 minute ago

Traffic Accident in Iraq Kills 8 People, Injures 3 ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Back Any Efforts Aimed at Achieving Peac ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Me ..

1 minute ago

PM to leave for one day official visit to KSA, Ira ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.