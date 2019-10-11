In viral video, news anchor interrupted by child on live television

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) For NBC news reporter Courtney Kube, it wasn't a regular day at work when an unexpected visitor made an appearance while the journalist was live on television.The reporter brought her kids with her to work and one of them happened to make an appearance while Kube was live on television.

Kube did a great job at maintaining her composure despite trying to shoo away her approaching four-year-old son.The mother did not let her adorable son sidetrack her and continued reporting the story.The adorable interruption soon went viral and it's safe to say that netizens are loving it.