In Washington, Glum Residents Struggle With Trump Return
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Jennifer Nikolaeff slowly inhales and exhales as she seeks "a moment of calm" at a free yoga class for sacked government workers in Washington, where life has been upended by Donald Trump's return.
"Many of us are trying to get jobs again, so this is just one way for us all to get together," said Nikolaeff, 53, who was recently fired from aid agency USAID after 15 years of service across the globe.
As dramatic job losses mount among government staff, a sense of gloom has descended on the US capital.
Of the city's 700,000 residents, 70,000 are Federal employees with at least another 110,000 living in the suburbs.
Civil servants and contract workers, who are often passionate about politics and left-leaning, look on distraught as President Trump and his fellow Republicans slash the government and move to shut many of its agencies headquartered in the city.
Nikolaeff was locked out of her work system at the start of February. Two weeks later, she received a letter saying she was let go.
Since then "it felt like every day was going through an entire cycle of grief, from sadness to loss, anger," she said.
In the city that voted 90 percent for Democrat Kamala Harris in the presidential election, three times as many people filed for unemployment benefits in February as in the same period last year.
