Inaction Of European States To Nord Stream Terrorist Attack Cannot Be Unanswered - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Inaction of European States to Nord Stream Terrorist Attack Cannot Be Unanswered - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The inaction of European states concerning the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines is unacceptable, and such actions cannot be left unanswered, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Our special services have information... which indicates that the coordination of the attack on Sevastopol Bay was carried out by UK military consultants. There is also evidence that the UK is involved in sabotage, in other words a terrorist act, against key energy infrastructure, which not just Russian but international infrastructure," Peskov said.

Russia will prepare a response to the silence of European countries, the spokesperson said.

"This information, of course, should be analyzed very carefully by everyone. And we hope that this analysis will still take place despite the unacceptable silence of European countries. Such actions cannot be left just like that. Of course, we will think about further steps, of course. It is impossible without this," Peskov said.

