Inactivity Costs Italian Factories Too Much, Some May Fail to Reopen - Lombardy Official

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Italy must relaunch its industry as every week of factories' closure costs more than restarting and puts more companies at risk of never being able to reopen, Gianmarco Senna, the president of the regional Commission for Production Activities of Lombardy told Sputnik.

On May 4, Italy will restart manufacturing and construction activities as the country will enter the so-called Phase 2, or gradual exit from the coornavirus-linked lockdown, Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte said on Sunday.

"At this moment we absolutely need to restart all manufacturing activities and also the commercial activities and services. It should be kept in mind that there are rules to be respected and that it will not be as it used to be in a normal situation previously, but the price of continuing to stay closed now is higher than that of reopening," Senna said.

Lombardy has suffered from coronavirus more than any other Italian region with 74,348 COVID-19 cases registered since the start of the outbreak in Italy out of 201,505 of the country's total, according to the health ministry statistics.

At the same time, Lombardy is Italy's industrial hub and economic driver of Italy.

The region has adopted an investment plan worth three billion Euros ( $3.3 billion) to facilitate the revival of its economy, Senna noted. Most of the funding is intended for infrastructure support.

"So, from our part, Lombardy has made some arrangements to help restart production activities and to help investments.

As for the part of the central government, it has proposed debt solutions with banks, but when one goes to ask for funding, there is such a bureaucracy system there that it delays all the processes. Time is money now. With every week that is lost, more companies risk not to reopen ever. The damage to employment is enormous," Senna said.

He noted that small and medium enterprises are going to find themselves in the most difficult situation as some of them had already had problems before the crisis related to coronavirus.

"Also, at this moment, they do not have a strong support from the side of the central government, so the damages will be very high," he said.

The crisis is likely to hit Italy especially hard, compared to its neighbors. The International Monetary Fund has projected the fall of the Italian GDP of nine percent in 2020.

"The country is likely to suffer a deeper recession than the rest of Europe after Greece. Each day of keeping production closed equals to some percentage of GDP loss," Senna said.

He called for a "coordinated policy at the European level."

Last week, the EU leaders agreed to work toward establishing a recovery fund to help member countries and economic sectors most affected by the coronavirus crisis, but failed to agree on how to finance it, tasking the European Commission with working out a proposal in a spirit of solidarity.