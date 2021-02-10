Inadequate COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Upsets Over Two-Thirds of Americans - Poll

A 71 percent majority of Americans say they are not satisfied with the way the vaccination process is going in the United States amid a parallel increase in the number of adults willing to be vaccinated, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) A 71 percent majority of Americans say they are not satisfied with the way the vaccination process is going in the United States amid a parallel increase in the number of adults willing to be vaccinated, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"[Seventy-one percent] of Americans are now willing to be vaccinated, up from 65 percent in late December and the highest recorded since July, when the measure was first included in Gallup's probability-based online tracking survey," Gallup said in a press release explaining the poll.

As with most other COVID-19 measures, partisans' satisfaction levels with the vaccination process diverge.

Republicans are about evenly divided, with 49 percent satisfied and 51 percent dissatisfied, while Democrats (79 percent) and independents (63 percent) are largely dissatisfied, the release said.

Gallup noted an "upward trajectory" in Americans' willingness to be inoculated following a low point of 50 percent in September.

The latest 71 percent of US adults willing to be vaccinated is the highest on record, and the first measurement that includes a reading for those who have already been vaccinated (9 percent), the release said.