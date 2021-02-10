UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inadequate COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Upsets Over Two-Thirds Of Americans - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 09:02 PM

Inadequate COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Upsets Over Two-Thirds of Americans - Poll

A 71 percent majority of Americans say they are not satisfied with the way the vaccination process is going in the United States amid a parallel increase in the number of adults willing to be vaccinated, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) A 71 percent majority of Americans say they are not satisfied with the way the vaccination process is going in the United States amid a parallel increase in the number of adults willing to be vaccinated, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"[Seventy-one percent] of Americans are now willing to be vaccinated, up from 65 percent in late December and the highest recorded since July, when the measure was first included in Gallup's probability-based online tracking survey," Gallup said in a press release explaining the poll.

As with most other COVID-19 measures, partisans' satisfaction levels with the vaccination process diverge.

Republicans are about evenly divided, with 49 percent satisfied and 51 percent dissatisfied, while Democrats (79 percent) and independents (63 percent) are largely dissatisfied, the release said.

Gallup noted an "upward trajectory" in Americans' willingness to be inoculated following a low point of 50 percent in September.

The latest 71 percent of US adults willing to be vaccinated is the highest on record, and the first measurement that includes a reading for those who have already been vaccinated (9 percent), the release said.

Related Topics

Reading Gallup United States July September December Democrats From

Recent Stories

EAD, ADNOC celebrate one year filled with environm ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 03 more lives in Mirpur Distt duri ..

1 minute ago

Punjab govt utilizing resources to increase litera ..

1 minute ago

IGHDS delegation calls on Deputy Commissioner

1 minute ago

Prolong drought affected around 80 percent agricul ..

1 minute ago

Hub71 attracts over 100 startups in two years as t ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.